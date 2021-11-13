Suriya gifts gold worth Rs 1 crore among team members of Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Actor Suriya has donated gold worth Rs 1 crore among the team members of Etharkkum Thunindhavan, media reports said. Suriya who is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film ‘Jai Bhim' has completed the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’. This movie is also based on a social issue.

This movie would be marking his 3rd collaboration with director Pandiraj. earlier he had done movies like ‘Pasanga 2’ and ‘Kadaikutty Singam’ with him.

The actor gifted gold coins to all the actors and technicians of his next film to make the film a “memorable experience for the team.”



