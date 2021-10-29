Suriya: Have seen a lot of highs and lows in my career

Chennai, Oct 29 South star Suriya, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim', has been working for almost 24 years and says he has seen his share of highs and lows.

The actor credits his fans and audiences for standing by him and putting their trust in him.

While talking about how 'Jai Bhim' was one of the most challenging films of his career, Suriya said, "It's been close to 24 years that I have been working in the industry. We have seen a lot of highs and lows, but my fans and movie lovers have always stood by me.

He added: "They've really had a lot of trust and they have put in a lot of belief in me. This trust that they have placed upon me has built a beautiful relationship between me and them. I only want to give back this love by doing good films."

Adding further to the experience of working in 'Jai Bhim' and his role as advocate Chandru, Suriya added: "This film is not in my comfort zone. It does not fall into the layout or pattern or sketch that any of my previous films were. The whole pattern, storytelling, or the actors involved, the emotions in it, will be a little intense. It's not just entertainment, but it will definitely move and impact you."

"The recall factor after watching this film, I'm sure will be remembered for a long time. It is definitely a huge responsibility but a good one to take on. I just want to deliver better films for my audience."

'Jai Bhim' is a thought-provoking story based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu.

It is written and directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel and features Suriya in the lead along with Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles.

'Jai Bhim' has been produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment.

Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, it has music by Sean Rolden.

'Jai Bhim' will be available on Prime Video on November 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor