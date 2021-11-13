Suriya's Jai Bhim shines with 9.6 IMDB stars

Tamil star Suriya, who is also the producer of the critically acclaimed film 'Jai Bhim', is currently enjoying it's success. The film has been receiving a lot of praise from all over the world.

Jai Bhim has become the highest rated movie on IMDb at 9.6, beating classics on the list. Jai Bhim has left behind cult favourite The Shawshank Redemption to claim the number one spot on IMDB's top 250 movies list.

The Tamil film, which released on Amazon Prime Video has beat the ratings of films like The Shawshank Redemption (9.3), The Godfather (9.2), another brilliant Suriya film, Soorarai Pottru (9.1) and The Dark Knight (9.0).

The movie focuses the struggle for justice by a poor victim but also highlights the strength of the legal profession and the greatness of the Courts of Justice to come to the aid of victims whose rights get trampled, due to abuse of power.