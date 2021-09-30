Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s absconding friend Kunal Jani arrested

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Kunal Jani, who was absconding, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case linked to actor's death.Jani is said to have been a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput. As per reports, he was absconding for a long time.As per the tweet shared by ANI on their official Twitter handle, the tweet read, ''Drugs cases related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested hotelier Kunal Jani (in file pic) from Mumbai's Khar area. He was a close friend of Rajput and was absconding.''



It was only last month that the NDPS court had rejected the bail plea of Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani once again. His lawyer, Taraq Sayyed had confirmed this development. The NCB had filed a 12,000-page charge-sheet in the case in March this year. It had listed 33 witnesses in all, which also featured actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's rumored girlfriend. It had the statements of over 200 witnesses. Rhea Chakraborty and many other members of Sushant's staff like Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, had been arrested in connection with the case. They are out on bail now. The Enforcement Directorate probed the financial cheating allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and the others. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 2020 and since then a lot of speculation has been made about his sudden death. Three central agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate are investigating the case.