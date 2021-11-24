Sushmita Sen opens up about favourite memory from 'Aarya 2' featured in motion poster

The makers of 'Aarya 2' have dropped an intriguing motion poster of the series on Wednesday, featuring Sushmita Sen coming out of a helicopter while holding a gun in her hand.

The actor, who is reprising her role as Aarya Sareen, opened up about shooting the scene featured in the motion poster, calling it one of the most "memorable" days.

Sushmita shared, "Well, there is a particular scene we shot at a helipad in Jaipur, this scene had a formulation."

She said that was an important sequence, with a 24-minute long take that was shot in one go and with a lot of variations.

"It was a very important sequence for season 2. You would be aware that in Rajasthan, it doesn't rain offseason but just at the end of every 24-minute long take, it thundered and it rained, just for us! We got this amazing background score and our director who loves environmental sounds said it couldn't have been better. So, this is the high point for Aarya for all of us and that particular day, remains a very memorable one for us." she added.

She also announced that the trailer of the new season is coming out tomorrow on Thursday.

The series marked Sushmita Sen's digital debut as well as her comeback to acting. It also marked Ram Madhvani's entry into the digital space. Apart from Sushmita, the series also featured Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles and will see new characters in its second edition.

'Aarya', an official remake of the popular Dutch crime drama 'Penoza', revolves around Aarya Sareen (Sushmita) who is a caring mother and a loving wife. She is quite simplistic in her approach and is unaware of the illegal business her husband is a part of. However, things go bad for their family after Aarya's husband Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), a pharma baron, is mysteriously killed.

The whole drug operation and illegal syndicate seek the death of his entire family. Seeing this, Aarya joins the gangs and becomes the Mafia queen and seeks revenge from those who killed her husband. In this process, she also takes care of her three kids.

'Aarya 2' will soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor