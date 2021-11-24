Sushmita Sen's Aarya Trailer to release tomorrow, shares new motion poster

Sushmita Sen has finally announced the trailer date of her much awaited web series Aarya. The 46-year-old actress shared a motion poster of the series on her Instagram profile. In the brief video, Sushmita can be seen sitting in a helicopter with a gun in her hand. She can be seen dressed in a white saree and her expressions are super intense. The actress also revealed that the trailer of the series will release on Thursday. Sharing the motion poster, Sushmita Sen wrote: "Trailer coming. Aarya 2.

The sherni is back! Sabko batao! Be a share-ni. Official trailer of Hotstar Specials Aarya Season2 drops tomorrow."Sushmita Sen co-starred with Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, Jayant Kripalani among others. Aarya marked Sushmita Sen's comeback after five years. It showcased Sushmita Sen's journey from a doting mother to a fighter, after her husband is shot dead by her father's loyal guard Daulat essayed by Sikander Kher. Aarya was also nominated in the Best Drama Series category at this year's International Emmys, which took place this week. However, it lost to the Israeli production Tehran. Aarya marked Sushmita Sen’s digital debut as well as her comeback to acting.

