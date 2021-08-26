Swara Bhasker performs Griha Pravesh pooja of her new house

Actress Swara Bhasker shared a couple of pictures from her ‘grihapravesh’ ceremony of her new home in Mumbai. The actress had bought the house back in 2016 but after three years she decided to completely renovate it. Swara had an entire setup made and what looked like a bunch of ‘pandits’ who sat with her performing the rituals. The actress gave us a glimpse of all the rituals she performed before moving into her new house. From chanting the mantras, keeping a ‘havan’ to making a goofy face while performing the rituals, Swara shared several pictures from her grihapravesh that sums up this big moment of her life. Sharing these pictures, the actress in the first set of images wrote, “Feeling pious! #grihapravesh #newoldhouse #NewBeginnings”. The next set of images were captioned as, “The Gods have approved!”

Sharing details about her new home, Swara in her interview with Bombay Times said, “I decided to renovate the house in 2019 and the process began in February. We stripped it down to beams and columns and redid the entire layout. Now the house is new, but it still exudes the old and familiar vibe. So, it’s my ‘new old house’. Envisioning the new layout and designing it took time since I was also shooting. It got further delayed because the lockdown last year resulted in a six-month break, which was followed by a second lockdown in March this year. The pace of work also got affected when I went to New Delhi, my hometown. Besides, I am a control freak and need to select everything myself — from the desk knobs to bathroom fittings. And now, it looks just like I had visualised!” On the work front, Swara Bhasker is all set to play an investigative officer yet again in an upcoming murder mystery Mimamsa.

