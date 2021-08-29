Sylvester Stallone honours daughter Sophia on her 25th birthday with sweet tribute

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone recently honoured his "source of bravery and pride" by wishing his oldest daughter Sophia Rose a happy 25th birthday on Friday with a special social media tribute.

"We wish our wonderful @sophiastallone a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!" he captioned a close-up photo of the two smiling side by side, adding that she has been "a source of bravery and pride since the moment you were born."

Sophia thanked her father in the comments section, writing, "LOVE U DAD."

Stallone shares Sophia with his wife Jennifer Flavin, whom he married in 1997. The couple also has daughters Sistine and Scarlet together. Stallone is also a father to his 42-year-old son Seargeoh Stallone, from his first marriage to Sasha Czack.

The birthday girl also celebrated the occasion on social media, sharing a photo of herself dressed up. She captioned the photo, "She's 25."

In July, Stallone celebrated his own birthday alongside his family. The 'Rambo' star posted an adorable family photo on Instagram with the caption, "And my wonderful family is the best birthday present I could ever receive!!!"

Two weeks later, Stallone shared another photo with his three daughters ahead of the red carpet premiere of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass', which Sistine stars in alongside Bruce Willis, Megan Fox and Emile Hirsch.

"I am a very very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy," Stallone captioned the shot. He added, "Now I wish they would stop growing so tall! Lol."

His wife, Flavin gets plenty of love, too. As per People magazine, the model, who turned 53 on August 14, received her own special birthday message from Stallone paired with a smiling shot of the longtime couple.

( With inputs from ANI )

