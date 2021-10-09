Taapsee, Abhishek Banerjee to appear as celebrity guests on 'Zee Comedy Show'

Mumbai, Oct 9 'Rashmi Rocket' stars Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Banerjee will appear as special guests on the 'Zee Comedy Show' on Sunday.

They are expected to keep audiences riveted with interesting details about their upcoming movie, which touches upon the delicate subject of gender testing in women's athletics. Abhishek will also be seen showing some dance moves, as will Tapsee, and the 10 comed will roll out their funny acts as 'Team Hasaayenge'.

The 'Laughing Buddha' Farah Khan left everyone in splits during the shoot. Adding to the humour quotient will be Ali Asgar (as the fake Taapsee Pannu), Gaurav Dubey (as the fake Big B) and Nikki Tamboli (as herself). They'll present a hilarious spoof on Taapsee's hit movie – 'Pink'. It leaves the celebrity guests speechless. Taapsee, in fact, mentions she would never be able to see this movie again after watching the spoof.

She said: "I'll remember this act if I ever watch 'Pink' again. But thanks for showing me the lighter side of 'Pink'. It was a very hard film otherwise, especially for me."

'Zee Comedy Show' airs on Zee TV.

