Taapsee Pannu flaunts her ripped physique in a new pic, and it's totally unmissable!

Taapsee Pannu showed off her athletic physique in a new picture which has got fans completely swooning over the actress. The Thappad star, took to her handle to post a photo from her training session at a sports stadium. Dressed in running gear, Pannu best described the picture as the calm before the storm, and penned a few lines in Hindi. Taapsee Pannu has two upcoming sports films - Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket - in the pipeline. For both the films, Taapsee had to go through a physical transformation.

Rashmi Rocket is directed by Akarsh Khurana and stars Taapse, Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon. Taapsee essays the role of Rashmi, a Gujarati athlete in the film, and Priyanshu Painyuli plays her husband. The actress wrapped up the film's shooting in January this year. Shaabash Mithu is a biopic based on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven. Taapsee plays the lead role in the film. She started shooting for the biopic in April this year.