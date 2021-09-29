Taapsee Pannu releases short film 'Vulnerable' on standards of beauty

Mumbai, Sep 29 Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu released the short film 'Vulnerable: Scars That You Don't See' in India through her social media handle. A collaboration of film producer Shabinaa Khan and Kulsum Shadab Wahab, the short film now streams on YouTube.

The film premiered at Milano Fashion Week.

Premised on breaking binaries, the film advocates inclusivity and equality. It is the first Indian short film made on decategorising the regimented standards of beauty. It features people of diverse ethnicities, races and acid attack survivors of Hothur Foundation.

Kulsum Shadab Wahab, Executive Director Hothur Foundation and founder Ara Lumiere says, "We are born into a world where everything is mapped out by those before us. That world doesn't exist anymore and its rules of separation don't apply. 'Vulnerable' is our manifesto of freedom and inclusion. Through the power of 'art and 'equity' we can manifest a world of compassion, love and understanding."

Film producer Shabinaa Khan shared, "How often have we second-guessed our decisions because of who we think we are? The labels assigned to us limit our expression and existence. Through 'Vulnerable', we want to celebrate individuality and make inclusivity the status quo. I hope viewers revel in the new age of freedom."

With Ara Lumiere's collection by Kulsum Shadab Wahab, Founder, Hothur Foundation, Presented by Shabinaa Khan, directed by Arsala Qureishi and Jas Sagu the film is out now.

