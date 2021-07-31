Taapsee Pannu showers praise on PV Sindhu after her semi-final loss at Olympics

After PV Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu Ying at the badminton semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, actors Taapsee Pannu rallied around the ace badminton player. In the tweet, the Pink star, her thoughts after Indian boxer Pooja Rani lost in the quarterfinals. Taapsee Pannu wrote, "(heartbreak emojis) for Pooja Rani and Sindhu ! We are going to come back stronger !"

On Saturday, PV Sindhu faced Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei in the Badminton Women's Singles Semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu lost the semifinals 18-21,12-21 in 40 minutes to Tai Tzu-Ying. Sindhu will now face He Bingjiao in the Bronze Medal match on Sunday. India has so far won only one medal so far. Last week, Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the 49 kg category.

