Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta to release on Netflix

Taapsee Pannu is all set for the release of Looop Lapeta on Netflix. Today, the actress shared the first motion poster of the film.“Time is ticking, and it is time to run.” Looop Lapeta is the official Hindi remake of German film Run Lola Run. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin. The video has a trance-like feel to it and gives us a glimpse into the world of Looop Lapeta, promising it to be a fun-filled, thrilling ride.

Taapsee, who is fresh from the success of Rashmi Rocket, wrote with the video on Instagram, “Can’t wait for all of you to see the film! #LooopLapeta, A Sony Pictures Films India Feature and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, directed by Aakash Bhatia.”In Looop Lapeta, Taapsee plays the role of Savi. Tahir on the hand hand plays her on-screen lover named Satya. Besides this film, recently, Taapsee has announced a new collaboration with director Anurag Kashyap titled Dobaaraa.