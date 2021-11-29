Taapsee Pannu was once insecure about her curly hair, say's 'I Was Horrified'

Taapsee Pannu is one of the top actresses in the Industry. Her acting skills are commendable, apart from her acting and gorgeous looks she is known for her beautiful curly hair. But back then Taapsee used to insure about her curly hair she even got her hair chemically straightened twice.

Taapsee told Cosmopolitan magazine, "It was the opposite of everything I was. I didn't have those big 'doe eyes'; I didn't have an elegant, small nose...I had this large, 'royal nose', as people call it. I didn't have luscious lips or straight, silky hair-you know, the kind that actresses flipped around. I had curly hair, and I remember noticing that none of the actresses on television had hair that looked like mine. And so, while I was still in school, I visited a salon to get my hair chemically straightened-twice-using those terrible chemical treatments that were available at the time. And that completely ruined my hair!"

The Pink movie actress revealed, "At first, I was so frustrated to have limp ends with curly bits growing on the top, and then I was horrified when my hair began falling."

She also admitted that she tried to change herself for many years only to fail miserably at it but now she realized to love herself. "So yes, I did not fit the conventional parameters of beauty. And for many years, I tried to change myself and failed miserably at it. Until finally, I realized that I need to live with-and love-what I have...today, I understand how beautiful it is when you truly love the way you are," Taapsee told the magazine.

On the work front, Taapsee has several lineups of the films and will be soon seen in Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa, Blurr, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?.



