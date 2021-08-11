Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket sold to OTT platform for a whopping Rs 58 crore

Taapsee Pannu’s much anticipated sports drama film Rashmi Rocket will release directly on OTT. It was also reported that the makers are in talks with multiple streaming giants and discussing the offers. Now according to a report published in PinkVilla the makers have cracked the deal and sold the film at a whopping Rs 58 crore to ZEE5.Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket will have a digital premier on ZEE5. The publication also quoted a source as saying, “This is a recent development and all the parties involved are very happy with the deal. For now, Zee 5 is aiming for a Dussehra release of the film”. The story of the film revolves around a small town girl who wants to become an athlete. Besides Taapsee the film also features Priyanshu Painyuli in a pivotal role. The actress wrapped up the shoot earlier this year in Gujarat.

The former beauty queen, underwent a drastic transformation for her role in the film. The actor has revealed she did not use any steroids and transformed her body naturally for the film.She also shared about making it clear to her trainer that she “won’t use any steroids and would build her body very naturally in a real, believable way.”Taapsee said they did not have the budget to touch up the body on screen to show sharper muscles but had to make it real and work on herself. She says, “I didn’t have the liberty being a female actor to sit at home while I build my muscle and get my body ready for the film, I had to do other films simultaneously. I was shooting for multiple other films while I was training for Rashmi Rocket.” She says she is not a gym person and hit the gym “real bad.” The video also shows her struggle with sprinting as she gave up on third day of shoot and couldn’t even stand on her feet and took two weeks to bounce back. The actress has a slew of upcoming films in her kitty such as Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu and Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta. While Shabaash Mithu is the biopic of Indian Women’s Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj, Looop Lapeta is the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run.

