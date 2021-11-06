Taapsee shares her love for London as she prepares for Mithali Raj biopic

Mumbai, Nov 6 Fresh from the release of 'Rashmi Rocket', Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to express her love for London. Posting pictures of her at the iconic St James's Court hotel, she wrote in the caption: "Miss my hot coffee in cold London mornings with a home away from home to come back to. Already sure Im gonna be back soon."

It's pretty much an established fact that Tapsee loves to travel. The actress works hard, but always makes it a point to find some time to unwind before setting off on a new film's journey. After working through a packed schedule of back-to-back films, Tapsee was recently in London for her vacation where she shopped, roamed around and soaked up the city's flavours to her heart's content.

Some time back, the actress had shared pictures and stories from her last trip to London. She also visited the Lord's and posted a picture of herself donning the jersey of Mithali Raj, looking super impressed by the memorabilia of the Indian's women's cricket captain.

Tapsee will be next seen essaying the role of Mithali Raj in the upcoming biopic 'Shabaash Mithu', directed by Srijit Mukherjee. She has a number of other interesting projects lined up, such as the Telugu film 'Mishan Impossible', whose poster she shared on Diwali, the 'Run Lola Run' adaptation 'Looop Lapeta', Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa', and 'Blurr', the Hindi remake of the Spanish 'Julia's Eyes'.

