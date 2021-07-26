Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babitaji's to exit from the show? Here's what the actor has to say

Every actor in the series 'Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma' has created a special place in the minds of the audience. Actress Disha Wakani, who played the role of Dayaben, has not returned to the show yet. Anjali Bhabhi and Harjeet Singh Lodhi followed suit. As soon as the discussion started that Babitaji i.e. Munmun Dutta will also say goodbye to the show, the fans were disappointed. But now Munmun herself has clarified that the news of her leaving the show is a rumor.

Munmun Dutta has not been on set for the last few days so there was news of her leaving the series. After all the news and speculations, Munmun had to come forward and put an end to the talks. Speaking to E-Times, she said, ‘There have been many false rumors about me in the last two-three days. It has had a negative impact on my private life. The discussion started that I did not appear on the set of 'Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma'. This is a complete lie. The truth is that the show's storyline didn't need me, so I wasn't call for a shoot. Now if I don't get a call, I don't have to go and report. The production team decides what happens next in the story. That decision is not mine. I just do as much as the production team and the director would say and come back home," she said.



The series 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma' has introduced me to the TV world. I have a special fan class. If I have decided not to work on the series, it is my responsibility to tell the fans and they have the right to know the truth. "If I make such a decision, I will report it to the media myself," she said.