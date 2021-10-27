Tadap Trailer: Ahan Shetty is a star in the making, youngster shines in a tough role

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his debut in the Hindi film industry and the trailer of his first film Tadap has finally hit the web. Amitabh Bachchan, who recently hosted Suniel Shetty on KBC 13, welcomed Ahan to the movies via Instagram as he shared the trailer with a caption that read, “Ahan .. we saw you grow up .. and today its a huge pleasure and honour to introduce you to the World of cinema, through your maiden effort ‘Tadap’ .. all the blessings and good wishes ..

This movie is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'RX 100'. It is directed by Milan Luthria and it is a romantic action drama'Tadap' is the Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty.Talking about the film, director Milan Luthria says: "'Tadap' is a dark love story, and an extremely unusual debut film. Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria have author-backed roles. Their chemistry shines through in a story that has intense romance, action and soulful music. 'Tadap' is an eye opener and reflects the changing tastes of our audiences. Get ready for a thrilling ride."The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. While revealing more about the movie, Sajid adds: "It took a great deal of patience and determination to bring this gem of a film to audiences in the midst of a pandemic. Everything from the story, the performances, the chemistry between the lead pair and the music makes 'Tadap' a film that you don't want to miss.