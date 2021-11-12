Tahir Raj Bhasin: Return of the theatrical is no longer a myth but a reality

Mumbai, Nov 12 Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in the upcoming film '83', says the success of 'Sooryavanshi' has put an end to conjectures regarding the fate of the theatre business.

Tahir says: "The return of the theatrical is no longer a myth but a reality. Sooryavanshi has proven that and its collections have given a huge boost to the industry that was hit by the pandemic. With this, there is a newfound surge in optimism running through the industry and I'm delighted to see the positivity around every project."

He added "'83' is my next release and the way theatricals have made a comeback, it only makes me wish for the best for this fantastic Kabir Khan vision."

"'83' is a true big screen experience and it will help bring back people to the theatres. I can't wait for the makers to unveil their plan to promote '83'. I know they have grand plans to market this huge event movie."

Tahir will also be seen in 'Looop Lapeta' as a romantic lead opposite Taapsee Pannu and in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', in which he has been paired with Shweta Tripathi.

