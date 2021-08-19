Tahira Kashyap announces her first ever feature film, 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has announced her first directorial feature film 'Sharmaji Ki Beti.' The film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. The film gives a peek into the lives of urban women, all with the common surname of Sharma. On her first directorial feature film, writer-director Tahira said: "'Sharmaji Ki Beti' is like an extension of my personality as it is inspired by various incidents and characters I have met, experienced and observed in real life. It will always hold a very special place in my heart because it's the first script I ever wrote. Tahira has previously, directed critically acclaimed short films 'Toffee' and 'Quaranteen Crush' in the anthology series 'Feels Like Ishq'.

Can’t believe it’s finally happening❤️ Gratitude to all those people who are bringing my dream, the story so close to my heart to life. It’s too good to be true but I guess ‘winter always turns to spring’. #sharmajikibeti#skbpic.twitter.com/oSYWVXOVjN — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) August 19, 2021

“Feeling so numb! Can’t believe it’s finally happening ❤️ I feel only gratitude 🙏. Eternally grateful to all those people who are bringing my dream, the story so close to my heart to life. It’s too good to be true but I guess ‘winter always turns to spring’. This film has seen me through various states and stages of life but all that I have learned from my practice, my mother and my partner is to never give up,” read a section of her long post. “Thank you to my entire crew who I can see are giving more than 💯 let’s get it,” Tahira wrote as she concluded her note. A host of celebrities flooded the comments section with best wishes for the new filmmaker. While Dia Mirza mentioned, “Congratulations, Tahira. Have the best time telling this story,” television star Nakuul Mehta stated, “May this be a profoundly joyful and outrageously happy experience.” Aparshakti Khurana, Isha Bhansali, Mukti Mohan, Pragya Kapoor and Tisca Chopra among others also shared their wishes on Instagram.