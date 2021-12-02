Taking Aim: Venkatesh unveils trailer of Naga Shaurya's 'Lakshya'

Hyderabad, Dec 2 Telugu star Daggubati Venkatesh unveiled a theatrical trailer of sports drama 'Lakshya' starring Naga Shaurya on Wednesday.

Naga Shaurya's 'Lakshya' is billed as a sports drama directed by Santhosh Jagarlapudi.

Naga Shaurya plays an archer in the movie, as seen in the trailer. He is seen avenging his humiliation, as he focuses on his aim. How he rises from the ashes is one of the highlights in the movie.

Naga Shaurya has appeared in two different get ups. Ketika Sharma is to appear as his girlfriend in the highly emotional sports drama.

Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, and others are seen in vital roles. Presented by Sonali Narang, the film is produced by Narayan Das K. Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, and Northstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd banners.

'Lakshya' is all set to release worldwide on December 10. The team has started promoting the movie.

