Teaser of Atlee's film starring Shah Rukh Khan to release on August 15?

Atlee's directorial with superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been making the news since long. Now, the buzz is that Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's film will be launched with a teaser on August 15. Nayanthara, who earlier played the lead roles in Atlee's 'Raja Rani' and 'Bigil', has been finalised as the leading lady. According to a report published in popular south entertainment website behindwoods.com, the cast and crew has shot for the film's teaser featuring SRK on 3 August in Mumbai.

The film which will be an action thriller will reportedly see Shah Rukh Khan play a double role.AR Rahman is reportedly scoring the music, and the film shooting is expected to begin from September in Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for the Bollywood drama 'Pathan', which is directed by Siddharth Anand, and he will be wrapping up his shoot soon. Apart from Atlee, there’s also the Rajkumar Hirani film which is in the works for Shah Rukh Khan. However, the timeline of the shoot is not known yet