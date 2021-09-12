'Ted Lasso' wins two Emmys for debut season at Creative Arts ceremony

The Apple TV plus comedy series 'Ted Lasso' scored its first pair of Emmy Awards during the commencement night of the Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday (local time), kicking off its first Emmys season with a strong showing.

According to Deadline, 'Ted Lasso' stars Jason Sudeikis, who developed the series with Bill Lawrence and Brendan Hunt based on the popular character Sudeikis played in NBC Sports videos several years ago.

The show, on Saturday, won the awards for Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation and Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series Emmys, both for its season 1 conclusion episode 'The Hope That Kills You'.

'Ted Lasso' was the comedy front runner with 20 nominations, breaking the record for most Emmy nominations scored by a freshman comedy series.

The series will also be competing during the main Primetime Emmy ceremony next week, and a major part of Ted Lasso's cast will be up for acting Emmys including leading man Sudeikis (up for lead actor in a Comedy Series) and supporting sextet Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Hunt, Jeremy Swift and Nick Mohammed.

In 'Ted Lasso', Sudeikis stars as an American football coach who tries to replicate his success in the UK with a much rounder ball. He joins AFC Richmond, a team that has echoes of its neighbour AFC Wimbledon meets Chester City FC, a struggling Premier League team recently taken over by Rebecca Welton (Waddingham).

The show returned for its second season on July 23 and has been renewed for season 3.

As per Deadline, Sudeikis has executive produced 'Ted Lasso' alongside Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer's Jeff Ingold has also served as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.

( With inputs from ANI )

