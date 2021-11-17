Teenage love story 'Gupt Gyaan' releases on Nov 18

Mumbai, Nov 17 The trailer of the short film 'Gupt Gyaan', a teenage love story featuring 'The Family Man' actor Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal is out while the film releases on November 18.

Directed by critically acclaimed director Saqib Pandor, the film explores the subject of young love, the confusing and emotional phase that teenagers go through.

Talking about the film, Saqib said, "While romantic stories at large strike the right chord with audiences, the added excitement among them comes from how a story is distinctly narrated. Through this movie, we have attempted to depict the nuances and essence of a relationship between two teenagers in a very authentic manner."

The short film will be released on miniTV, the free video entertainment service of the Amazon shopping app.

