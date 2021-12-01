Telugu actor Sumanth dubs for Ranveer Singh-starrer '83'

Hyderabad, Dec 1 'Malli Rava' hero Sumanth has turned dubbing artiste for Ranveer Singh's upcoming cricket epic '83'.

Billed to be a biopic of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh appears in the lead role. Telugu actor Sumanth, who appeared in movies like 'Malli Raava', will dub for the movie.

On Tuesday evening, Sumanth took to his Twitter to confirm the same by sharing a post where he wrote, "Happy to have been a small part of this by dubbing for the Telugu version, in case you hadn't noticed. This is '83'."

With this, Sumanth resumes the dubbing session, in which he would lend his voice for Ranveer's role in the upcoming movie.

The movie '83' will be out in the theatres on December 24. Being made in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Nagarjuna Akkineni's Annapurna Studios are joining hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions.

Prithviraj's production house and Kichcha Sudeepa's Shalini Arts are to present '83' in Malayalam and Kannada versions, respectively.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83' also stars Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna, and Nishant Dahiya in lead roles alongside Ranveer and Deepika Padukone.

