Terence Lewis got mesmerized by Nora Fatehi's dance moves, in India's Best Dancer 2

The Dilbar girl 'Nora Fatehi' is one of the best dancers in the Country her dance is also admired by Hollywood celebs. The Canadian actress has made her name in Bollywood by dance. Recently Nora again set her fire on a dance show 'India's Best Dancer 2'. In the latest episode of India's Best Dancer, Nora featured as a celebrity guest and performed stunning belly dance on-stage in sexy blue co-ords.

After seeing her moves Judge Terence Lewis got mesmerized by the diva's performance, he was left with his jaw-dropped while seeing Terence reaction Judge Geeta Kapur joked, "Arre mooh toh band karo uncle." This left audiences and the judges in splits. In the video Terrence was also seen accompanying Nora on the stage however when Malaika Arora walks up the stage, he doesn't pay attention to her. Geeta again joked with Terence and asked him why he didn't drop Malaika to the stage. Terence tried the defend himself by saying that, "Malaika, I am so distracted with your dress that I kept looking at you."

The dance reality TV show 'India's Best Dancer 2' airs on Sony TV and features Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora, and Geeta Kapur as judges in the show. While Nora recently appeared in the music video 'Kusu Kusu' from the film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'