The complete list of 2022 Grammy Awards Nominations

The 64th Grammy Awards are going to be held in 2022. The announcement in this regard has been enrolled on Tuesday.Jon Batiste — veteran jazz keyboardist, musical director of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and a member of one of New Orleans’ legendary musical dynasties — leads the nominees with 11, mostly for his “We Are” album, but also for his “Soul” film score.Justin Bieber, Doja Catand H.E.R. follow with eight nominations each, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are close behind with seven.BTS’ showing was a source of considerable speculation among ARMY members, of course; in the end, the group got one, for pop duo/group for “Butter,” the sae as they previously did for “Dynamite.” Here's are the Nominations.

Record Of The Year

"I Still Have Faith In You" — ABBA

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat feat. SZA

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

"drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

We Are — Jon Batiste

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

MONTERO — Lil Nas X

SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo

evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Song Of The Year

"A Beautiful Noise" — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile)

"drivers license" — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Fight For You" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Kiss Me More" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat feat. SZA)

"Leave The Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

"Peaches" — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Anyone" — Justin Bieber

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Positions" — Ariana Grand

"drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Lonely" — Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Butter" — BTS

"Higher Power" — Coldplay

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat feat. SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

'Til We Meet Again (Live) — Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas — Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina — Ledisi

That's Life — Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas — Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Positions — Ariana Grande

SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Hero" — Afrojack & David Guetta

"Loom" — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

"Before" — James Blake

"Heartbreak" — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

"You Can Do It" — Caribou

"Alive" — Rüfüs Du Sol

"The Business" — Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Subconsciously — Black Coffee

Fallen Embers — Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) — Major Lazer

Shockwave — Marshmello

Free Love — Sylvan Esso

Judgement — Ten City

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Double Dealin' — Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

The Garden — Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls — Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo — Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 —Mark Lettieri

Best Rock Performance

"Shot In The Dark" — AC/DC

"Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" — Black Pumas

"Nothing Compares 2 U" — Chris Cornell

"Ohms" — Deftones

"Making A Fire" — Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

"Genesis" — Deftones

"The Alien" — Dream Theater

"Amazonia" — Gojira

"Pushing The Tides" — Mastodon

"The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)" — Rob Zombie

Best Rock Song

"All My Favorite Songs" — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

"The Bandit" — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

"Distance" — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

"Find My Way" — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

"Waiting On A War" — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

Power Up — AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A — Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 — Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight — Foo Fighters

McCartney III — Paul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore — Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey

Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

"Lost You" — Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage" — H.E.R.

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"I Need You" — Jon Batiste

"Bring It On Home To Me" — BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon feat. Charlie Bereal

"Born Again" — Leon Bridges feat. Robert Glasper

"Fight For You" — H.E.R.

"How Much Can A Heart Take" Lucky Daye feat. Yebba

Best R&B Song

"Damage" — Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Good Days" — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

"Heartbreak Anniversary" — Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

"Leave The Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Denisia "Blue June" Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best Rap Performance

"Family Ties" — Baby Keem Feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Up" — Cardi B

"My Life" — J. Cole Feat. 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy" — Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

"Thot S***" — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Pride Is The Devil" — J. Cole feat. Lil Baby

"Need To Know" — Doja Cat

"INDUSTRY BABY" — Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

"WUSYANAME" — Tyler, The Creator feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $Ign

"Hurricane" — Kanye West feat. The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

"Bath Salts" — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, Songwriters (Dmx Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

"Best Friend" — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, Songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

"Family Ties" — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, Songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

"Jail" — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, Songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

"M Y . L I F E" — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, Songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season – J Cole

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

King's Disease II – Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator

Donda – Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

"Forever After All" — Luke Combs

"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton

"All I Do Is Drive" — Jason Isbell

"camera roll" — Kacey Musgraves

"You Should Probably Leave" — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"If I Didn't Love You" — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Younger Me" — Brothers Osborne"Glad You Exist" — Dan + Shay

"Chasing After You" — Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" — Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

"Better Than We Found It" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"camera roll" — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)"Cold" — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

"Country Again" — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

"Fancy Like" — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

"Remember Her Name" Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album