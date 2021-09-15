"The song still resonates": Zeenat Aman on Dum Maro Dum being played played at iPhone 13 launch

The Apple launch event held on Tuesday night had many announcements to make, but the one promo video with the new iPhone 13 that caught everyone’s attention on the internet is the clip featuring the popular RD Burman-Asha Bhosle track “Dum Maro Dum.” The promo was also shown at the launch event.The said video sees a young man bustling through the city on his motorbike to deliver packages to customers, all the while tackling mud, water and various other accidents that the iPhone 13 easily withstands. Now, Zeenat Aman on whom the original song was filmed in her interview to E-Times said that it was an exhilarating feeling to learn that the 1971 music of Hare Rama Hare Krishna was still relevant.

"Wow! 1971 music still resonating after 40 years! What a song!" she was quoted as saying. Zeenat Aman further said she had no idea back then the song would become such a hit. She said, "The film was shot in Kathmandu and when I frankly heard this song for the first time, I loved it but surely didn't expect it to become such a mammoth chartbuster. They all talk to me about this when I am at any music event even today." Originally released in 1971, the song was produced by singer Asha Bhosle and R.D. Burman. However, the song was neither the original one nor Deepika Padukone’s Dum Maro Dum. In actuality, the song was ‘Work All Day’ by Footsie. When Zeenat Aman featured in the film Hare Ram Hare Krishna, she was 20 years old. Her co-star Dev Anand, was 48 years old then. Zeenat had won a Filmfare Best Supporting Actress award.