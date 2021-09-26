'The Witcher' gets new trailers, series renewed for season 3

Netflix on Saturday announced that the streamer's one of the much-acclaimed series 'The Witcher' has been renewed for a third season, ahead of the launch of season 2 later this year.

The announcement was made at Saturday's Netflix promotional marathon 'Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event'.

Apart from this announcement, two new clips from season 2 were also dropped. The clips featured a look at actor Kristofer Hivju's monstrous character Nivellen and Princess Cirilla of Cintra, played by Freya Allan.

The streaming giant also dropped the first behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming prequel series, 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'.

The forthcoming part will follow the creation of the first Witcher prototype, as well as trace the events leading up to the 'Conjunction of the Spheres'- events that occurred at some time between the 1270s and 1370s.

According to Variety, Netflix also disclosed its plans to fully develop the Witcher franchise, announcing a second anime feature following this summer's 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' as well as a new kids and families series.

A new trailer for seasons 1 and 2 of the series was also unveiled at the event by Netflix.

'Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event' also included much-awaited announcements of premiere dates, first looks, trailers of other Netflix series like 'Starger Things', 'The Crown', 'Bridgerton' and more.

( With inputs from ANI )

