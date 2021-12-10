These are the meaning of two special words which were written on Katrina's kaleeras

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday. The actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the announcement, along with sharing clicks from the nuptial. Both Katrina and Vicky wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.

The wedding was a close-knit affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance. As per ANI, the couple took the ‘pheras’ on Thursday afternoon.Katrina looked absolutely stunning in a red lehenga while Vicky was seen donning an ivory white sherwani for the ceremony.

But what caught the attention of most people was bride's 'kaleeras' and red choodas with kundan kadas. Katrina was wearing the unique Kaleeras which was styled by famous designer Anaita Shroff Adajania. Katrina was wearing small tasseled Kaleeras with pretty gold & red tasseled long kaleeras. Rahul Luthra and Mrinalini Chandra who costimized the design of these special Kaleeras. The Kaleeras also had two special words written on it which were suggested by the bride Katrina herself.



The two words were Cleo and Elysian which is from Bible, where Elysian means 'divine', and Cleo means glory of the father.



