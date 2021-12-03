"This behaviour is unacceptable": Kangana Ranaut's car stopped by farmers in Punjab

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to share a video of her car surrounded by several protesters in Punjab. They could be heard chanting slogans of ‘murdabad (down with)’ but the rest of it was undecipherable. “As I entered Punjab, a mob has attacked my car… They are saying they are farmers,” she wrote, sharing the clip. Ranaut was passing through the area with her security detail when her car was stopped by protesters waving flags and shouting slogans."I have been surrounded by a mob here. They are abusing me and threatening to kill me," she claimed in a video posted on her Instagram Stories."This mob lynching in public. What would happen if I don't have security with me. The situation here is unbelievable. Am I a politician? What is this behaviour?" Ranaut said.

WATCH: In a video posted on Instagram, actor #KanganaRanaut says, "As I entered Punjab a mob has attacked my car. They are saying they are farmers." pic.twitter.com/cCmsjBwqRs — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) December 3, 2021

In the video, the actress revealed, “I have left from Himachal and arrived in Punjab because my flight was cancelled. My car has been surrounded by a mob who are calling themselves as farmers and are attacking me. They are hurling abuses at me and threatening to kill me.” Further alleging politics and mob lynching, the actress added, “In this country this kind of mob lynching is happening openly, if I didn't have security then what would have happened? The situation is unbelievable. There are so many cops here but still my car is not allowed to leave. Am I some politician? This behaviour is unbelievable. A lot of people are playing politics in my name and this situation is a result of the same. If the cops wouldn't have been here then they would be lynching openly. Shame on these people!”Kangana was recently in the news after an FIR was filed against her, for her statement comparing the farmers’ protests to the Khalistani movement. The actress had also alleged that she was getting death threats and had filed an FIR for the same. On the work front, Kangana was last seen on the big screen in Thalaivii as former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Her upcoming projects include the action-thriller Dhaakad, in which she plays a spy; Tejas, in which she plays an Indian Air Force pilot; Emergency, starring her as Indira Gandhi; and The Incarnation Sita, in which she plays Sita. She will also direct and star in Aparjita Ayodhya and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.