"This is a publicity stunt": Sahil Khan denies harassing Manoj Patil after latter's suicide attempt

Bodybuilder and model Manoj Patil allegedly attempted to end his life by consuming sleeping pills at his residence in Oshiwara on Thursday. The alleged incident took place between 12.30 am and 1 am at Patil's home in Saileela building, post which his family members rushed him to Cooper hospital. Manoj Patil had recently submitted a letter to Oshiwara police, demanding action against Bollywood actor Sahil Khan for allegedly defaming him on social media and creating problems in his professional life. Now, reacting on the allegations, Sahil Khan has denied all such claims.

The actor in his interview to E-Times said, “I had met a boy named Raj Faujdar on a social networking site. He’s from Delhi and had made a video that Manoj Patil took ₹2 lakhs from him and sold him expired steroids after which had developed some heart problems and skin issues as well. Faujdar has all the necessary bills and receipts of financial transactions. He wanted social media support, so I posted his video on my social media platforms asking people to support Faujdar. I also said that the steroids racket should stop. Faujdar had said Manoj Patil was not returning his money and he had even sold his motorcycle to arrange for funds.”

Sahil also said Raj had submitted all relevant papers to the police. “It is strange that Manoj Patil has not mentioned Faujdar's name. I have only helped that boy on social media and Patil is directly taking my name and there is no mention of the Faujdar case. All I have done is support the boy and stood against selling steroids, since it's a crime in our country. What if the guy had died after consuming expired steroids? This could be a publicity stunt with a communal angle. I have had no direct association with Manoj, I have not had any transaction with him either,” he added. Sahil also said that the focus should be on steroids abuse and drug scam, adding that instead of these issues, people are ‘talking about Manoj Patil trying to kill himself.’ Sahil Khan rose to fame with the movie Style and Xcuse Me.