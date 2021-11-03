This is how Sukhmani Sadana plans to celebrate Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 3 Actress Sukhmani Sadana, who is known for her performances in 'Sacred Games', 'Manmarziyaan' and 'Tandav', is all set to celebrate Diwali with her family after having a packed schedule.

Sukhmani said: "To me, Diwali is an occasion to be with your family. Like every year, I will be in Amritsar and celebrate the festival with my parents and grandmother. For the past few months, I have been travelling a lot for my work, and I really wished to somehow make it home for Diwali and thankfully I have."

She added: "Now enjoying some cherished family time before the work madness begins all over again."

On the work front, the actress will star in shows such as 'Those Pricey Thakur Girls' and 'Apharan'.

