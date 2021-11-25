'This Is Us' season 6 trailer is sure to leave you in tears!

Makers of the critically acclaimed drama series 'This Is Us', on Thursday dropped the much-awaited trailer of the final season-- season 6-- of the show.

The two minute and fifteen seconds long video included everything from the series' most tear-jerking moments to what's next for the Pearson family.

NBC's released trailer opens with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) scuffling with her Alzheimer's diagnosis.

"I'm losing my memory, sometimes I think about what my very last memory will be before the candle goes out," she could be heard saying as fond scenes with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), the Big Three and more flash across the screen.

The trailer teases fans to think about what will the final chapter bring for Rebecca, Jack, Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

From the trailer, it can be guessed that season six will have plenty of sweet Jack-and-Rebecca moments, more of future Jack Damon (Blake Stadnik), and Phillip (Chris Geere) realizing his feelings for Kate, who is seen crying in one scene.

Fans have been on their toes for 'This Is Us' sixth season ever since creator Dan Fogelman confirmed it would be the NBC drama's last.

"Whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favourite thing. While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We'll work hard to stick the landing," he wrote on Twitter back in May, as per E! News.

The final season of 'This Is Us' will premiere on January 4, on NBC.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor