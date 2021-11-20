'This presents a unique opportunity for Indian cinema': Union Minister Anurag Thakur at IFFI Goa

With many firsts to its credit, the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India has gotten off with a grand opening ceremony at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji, Goa today.

Welcoming film lovers to Goa, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur said, "This presents a unique opportunity for Indian cinema and incredible possibilities in content creation and dissemination at all levels on all platforms in all regional languages, domestically as well as globally."

The Minister informed that with this perspective in mind, IFFI 52 has brought together a diverse bouquet of films and filmmakers from around the world. "For the first time ever, IFFI has allowed OTT platforms to come, participate, present and showcase what they've produced over the last few years."

In one of the firsts, IFFI has provided a platform to 75 young filmmakers, actors, singers, scriptwriters, and others to showcase their talent at the globally recognized festival. The 75 creative minds from across India have been handpicked from across the country to attend IFFI as special guests to connect with celebrated filmmakers and industry experts and attend Master classes at the Festival.

These 75 youngsters have been selected through competition for young filmmakers from around the country to celebrate the spirit of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The names of the winners have been announced at the opening ceremony today.

Speaking about the novel initiative, Thakur said, "For the first time ever, we are recognizing and mentoring promising 75 young minds, as we celebrate 75 years of India's independence. They have been chosen by the grand jury and selection jury after a meticulous selection process."

The Minister informed that the youngest candidate is just sixteen years old and that the list of 75 budding artists includes many who have been selected from various small towns and cities of India.

The Minister also outlined the government's progressive and ambitious vision for IFFI. "Our government's vision for IFFI is not limited to one event, but what IFFI should be when India celebrates its 100th year of Independence." He expressed the government's steadfast commitment to make India a content creation powerhouse and the post-production hub of the world.

Thakur also congratulated Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Hungarian filmmaker Istevan Szabo, who have been conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the opening ceremony today.

He appreciated 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini, who has been presented the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award for 2021 today. He also extended his appreciation to acclaimed lyricist and chairperson, CBFC, Prasoon Joshi, who too will be conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award for 2021.

IFFI is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the Entertainment Society of Goa, Government of Goa. The festival provides the perfect platform for understanding and appreciating the film cultures of different nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos.

Founded in 1952, the film festival is held annually to celebrate the excellence of world cinema. This year, it's being held from November 20 to November 28.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor