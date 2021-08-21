This Raksha Bandhan celebrate siblinghood in Bollywood style!

They fight with you, irritate you, annoy you. Despite all of this, they love you and would do anything to protect you --- that's the beauty of the bond shared among siblings.

And such equations have been aptly depicted in the Indian cinema over the years. From 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' (1971), 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' (1999) to 'Dil Dhadakne Do' (2015) and 'Sarabjit' (2016), several films have portrayed the sibling relationship and that too in diverse ways.

So, if you are sceptical to celebrate this Raksha Bandhan with your loved ones outdoors owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you can make the festival special by bonding over the below-mentioned movies that capture the bitter-sweet equation of siblings.

1. Hare Rama Hare Krishna:

Released in 1971, the Dev Anand hit directorial revolved around the relationship between siblings, Prashant (Dev Anand) and Jasbir (Zeenat Aman). In the film, Prashant got separated from Jasbir in childhood and later in life when he got to know that Jasbir is in Nepal, he travelled all the way to Nepal from India to find his sister.

Apart from the plot, the movie is also remembered for its songs, especially 'Phoolo Ka Tarro Ka', which is considered a staple Raksha Bandhan track.

According to film historian SMM Ausaja, 'Phoolo Ka Tarro Ka' is the most iconic song that celebrates the siblings' bond in the best way.

"To date, everyone listens to 'Phoolo Ka Tarrro ka'... It's a beautiful number. There have been many successful songs on the siblings' relationship but 'Phoolo Ka Tarro ka' is the most iconic Raksha Bandhan song Bollywood has ever produced," he told ANI.

For the unversed, 'Phoolo Ka Tarro Ka' is sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and late Kishore Kumar.

2. Hum Saath Saath Hai

Sooraj Barjatiya's 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' is one of the most family-oriented films. It revolved around four siblings (Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Saif Ali Khan and Neelam Kothari) who can do anything to make each other happy.

However, several stereotypes were attached to this Hindi drama. Remember how conveniently makers portrayed the eldest brother (Mohnish) as the introvert one and the youngest brother (Saif) as the extrovert.

While speaking of stereotypes, Ausaja spoke about the negative connotations that late Mehboob Khan's film 'Bahen' (1941) depicted.

"It's a very sacred relationship that has been depicted in various ways over the years. There have been negative connotations also. For eg, in Mehboob Khan's 'Bahen' the entire story is about how an elder brother is so protective of his sister that he literally spoils her life. It was a very unique topic to take up in that era," he added.

3. Josh

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were cast as the twins in the film. From going on bike rides together to playing pranks with each other, director Mansoor Khan tried to portray the equation of the siblings in a friendly way. Actors Chandrachur Singh, Sharat Saxena and Priya Gill were also featured in the 2000 released movie.

4. Fiza

In the Khalid Mohammed directorial 'Fiza', Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor enacted the roles of siblings. The film showed how Karisma's character did her best to look for her lost brother Aman (Hrithik). After years of searching, she managed to find him but is left in a state of shock when she realised that her brother had joined a terrorist group.

5. My Brother...Nikhil

Director Onir's 'My Brother...Nikhil' is a beautiful film about brother and sister's relationship. In the 2005 film, actors Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Suri played the role of siblings.

The movie gave a fresh take on the equation of siblings. In 'My Brother...Nikhil', Sanjay's character was ousted from the community and even from his family and swimming team for being HIV positive. However, it was his sister (Juhi) only who supported him and helped him fight all the odds.

6. Dil Dhadakne Do

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as siblings in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' really touched people, especially the modern-day siblings. In the movie, the two were seen as each other's support system.

Priyanka played a suave successful businesswoman Ayesha Mehra, while Ranveer essayed the role of Kabir who wants to fly a plane instead of running his father's business.

There are many other films which you all can watch with your siblings this Raksha Bandhan. So, grab a tub of popcorn and get ready to celebrate Rakhi in a filmy way!

( With inputs from ANI )

