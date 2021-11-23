Throwback: When Kangana Ranaut said ' I love Azaan’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been hitting the headlines ever since she made a statement on India’s ‘Azadi’. Many criticized her for the comment including celebs.Now an n old video of the actress has gone viral on social media, where she could be heard saying ‘I love Azaan’. The video has got netizens talking and many have lapped up the issue and are taking jibes at the actress. A couple of them said, ‘it was Kangana before India’s independence’, a swipe at ‘her love for Azaan’, as opposed to her perception as right-leaning person.Kangana, when asked by reporters about her take on the issue, the actress said, “I can’t speak for anyone but I really love azaan… even when we were shooting in Lucknow I loved the sound of it.”

She added that she didn’t about others but she was speaking for herself. “Be it any religious activity, be it any gurudwaras, temples or mosques I love them. I visit all these places. We even go for Christmas mass,” she said at that time. Azaan is the Muslim call to prayer, made five times a day from a mosque, for believers to join the congregational prayer. Earlier, in 2017, singer Sonu Nigam was in the eye of a storm for tweeting, “I am not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India. ”The 34-year-old Padma Shri awardee said during the Times Now Summit that India's independence in 1947 was not freedom but ‘bheekh’ (alms) and the country got real independence in 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led government came into power. The comments drew flak from several politicians and others



