Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria's 'Heropanti 2' locks Eid 2022 release

Mumbai, Sep 28 Actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Heropanti 2' will be released on Eid 2022. It will be released on April 29.

'Heropanti 2' was earlier scheduled to release on May 6, 2022. The movie will have a face off with the Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'May Day' at the box-office on April 29, 2022.

Tiger took to Instagram to make the announcement. He also shared the first poster of the film.

"Happy to announce that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath #sajidnadiadwala@khan_ahmedasas @tarasutaria @nawazuddin._siddiqui @arrahman @rajat__aroraa @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson," Tiger wrote as the caption.

Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will helm the film. He has earlier directed Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3'.

'Heropanti', released in 2014, marked the debut of Tiger and Kriti Sanon.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who produced the film, will also produce the sequel.

