Tiger Shroff's fitness trainer Kaizzad Capadia passes away

In a shocking incident, celebrity fitness trainer, Kaizzad Capadia has passed away. The cause of death has not been revealed yet by his friends and families. He had trained some of the biggest names in the industry including Tiger Shroff and Aamir Khan for Dangal. Tiger, condoled the death of the fitness trainer and shared his picture on his Instagram story. He also wrote, “Rest in Power Kaizzad Sir.”Kaizzad Capadia owned a fitness academy, K11 Academy of Fitness Sciences, in Mumbai.

In an earlier, interview with Mid-day, Capadia had opened up about challenges faced by him as a celebrity fitness trainer. “First of all, I do not consider myself to be a celebrity trainer. I do not think it’s a lofty goal to aspire to. At the K11 Fitness Academy, my quotes are put up in classrooms for my students to inspire them towards the right goals, and one such quote is: “Do not aspire to be a celebrity trainer. Instead, aspire to be a trainer, who is a celebrity in his/her own right,” he had said. “For me, any person willing to pay my fees is a “celebrity”. I do not face any challenges while dealing with celebs, especially actors, actresses and models. Their careers drive them. Today, a celebrity who is out of shape can kiss goodbye to his/her career and hence, with so much at stake, they are always extremely driven and disciplined. I always get 100% compliance from them with regards to diet and exercise protocols,” Mid-day quoted Capadia.

