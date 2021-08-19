Tisca Chopra misses her daughter while shooting outdoors

New Delhi, Aug 19 Actress Tisca Chopra has her hands full with interesting projects in the pipeline.

From the feature film ‘Jug Jug Jiyo' and web series 'Fear', to ‘Tisca's Table' and ‘Tete-a-Tete with Tisca', she is soon about to wear the director's hat too.

Amid all this, the actress tries to be a hands-on mother with her teenage daughter Tara.

Sharing how she maintains the balance during shoots, Tisca shared in an exclusive conversation with , "I would like to think that I am a hands-on mother, but for the past 15 to 20 days, I haven't been able to do so because I am shooting away from Mumbai. Then I am headed for another project for a month due to which I am going to be away from home."

The actress says the digital world comes to her rescue for keeping in touch with her daughter during outdoor shoots.

"Long live FaceTime and video conferencing. That's the way I can keep in touch with my child. We have a routine so we talk every morning... I also tuck her in with a good night over the phone. Fortunately, my husband is back home with her. So I'm not stressed about that," she says.

Tisca, 49, shares that although technology comes as a saviour for the mother, she misses being away from her daughter for days.

"I miss snuggling with her at night, I miss our story times, her mad energy and crazy sense of humour. She is an absolutely wonderful child who's crazy and funny and I miss all of that," Tisca says.

"If we don't have Covid cases again, I am hoping that Tara and my husband can visit me at shoot. It will be good for both of us, she can see her mom at work and I can show her a new place and make her meet some cool new people at the shoot," she adds.

