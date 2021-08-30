Tokyo Paralympics: Film industry is all praises for Avani Lekhara

Congratulatory messages have poured in for gold medalist Avani Lekhara from several members of the Indian film industry.

"Congratulations #AvaniLekhara for hitting the bullseye and creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a #Paralympics gold medal. What a debut," Akshay Kumar tweeted.

On Monday, Avani became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. She finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points. She won the gold in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event.

Congratulating Avani on her feat, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "A gold-en moment for India! Hats off @AvaniLekhara on becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at #TokyoParalympics."

South superstar Mahesh Babu also expressed his happiness on the same.

"An incredible feat in Indian sports! Congratulations on your historic win @AvaniLekhara and on becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold at the #Paralympics Super proud of you," he posted on Twitter.

Heaping praises on Avani, Vicky Kaushal penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram Story.

He posted, "Congratulations Avani for this historic win. What a debut! What a star."

Host-actor Mini Mathur is all praises for Avani.

"This is so inspiring," Mini wrote on her Instagram Story while congratulating the young girl.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Yami Gautami, Arjun Kapoor and Huma S Qureshi among others have also extended their greetings to Avani on her golden win.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor