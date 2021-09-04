Tollywood actor Krishnudu arrested in gambling case?

Tollywood actor Krishnudu of Vinayakudu fame has been arrested on Friday night by local police. According to a Times of India report, the actor was allegedly playing poker and gambling at Shilpapark Villa under Miyapur police station jurisdiction with seven others. Eight members were arrested at midnight in a secret operation led by the Miyapur police based on a tip.

They planned to catch them red handed, registered a case and let them go after getting bail. Reports state that the actor is expected to get back to the police station today for further investigation of the case. Rs 2 lakh in cash and 8 mobile phones have also been seized. Krishnudu is known for his roles in films like Oye!, Happy Days, Mr Perfect and more. He was last seen in the 2019 film Hulchul in a supporting role.