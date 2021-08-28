Tom Cruise's luxury car stolen while shooting in UK for Mission Impossible 7

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise’s BMW was stolen while he was filming in Birmingham. The BMW X7 had been used to ferry around the star, who has been in the city filming scenes for the seventh instalment in the Mission: Impossible series. The vehicle was taken in Church Street in the city centre from where it was parked outside the Grand Hotel, where Cruise has been staying, as first reported in the Sun. The SUV is thought to have been carrying some of the actor’s luggage and belongings, reportedly worth thousands of pounds, when it was taken. The car was recovered “a short time later” in Smethwick, about three miles away, according to police, but the contents were reportedly missing.

A police spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The car was recovered a short time later in Smethwick. "CCTV enquiries have been made in the area that the car was recovered from. Inquiries are ongoing. "Cruise has been living in the UK over recent months as he's been filming the new 'Mission: Impossible' movie alongside the likes of Hayley Atwell and Vanessa Kirby. A source said earlier this week that he "seems to love being in Britain". The insider said: "The transformation has been astonishing. He just seems to have totally changed his mindset lately. "Everything is quite low-key, at least by his A-list standards, and he just seems to love being in Britain. There's nothing he isn't up for doing. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him just walking around his local supermarket, the way things are going. "Earlier, pictures of the actor visiting an Indian restaurant owned by singer Asha Bhonsle also went viral on social media recently.

