Tom Felton collapses on golf course

Los Angeles, Sep 24 'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton collapsed on a golf course while taking part in the Ryder Cup celebrity tournament, and was carried away on a cart by tournament staff.

Following the incident, Felton, who played the character of Draco Malfoy in 'Harry Potter', was quickly surrounded by tournament staff and was helped onto a cart where he was then taken away to seek further medical treatment.

At the time of his collapse, the actor was taking part in a celebrity golf tournament as a part of this year's Ryder Cup, and had been playing with former NHL star Teemu Selänne, 1980 US Olympic hockey team captain Mike Eurzione, and retired speed skater Dan Jansen.

According to People magazine, his condition is not currently known.

The health scare comes just one day after Felton celebrated his 34th birthday. He shared a selfie on his Instagram account.

He captioned it: "33 years done - good lord it's been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love, support & sense of humour - let's keep a good thing going - to the next 33 xx."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor