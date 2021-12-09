Tom Holland on playing Fred Astaire: I'm going to dust off old tap shoes

Los Angeles, Dec 9 Hollywood star Tom Holland is heading back into the dance studio to prepare for his role as Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic about the legendary entertainer.

"I'm going to dust off the old tap shoes and go back to Pineapple Dance Studios (in London) and start taking tap lessons," he told variety.com shortly after it was announced that he will play Astaire in the Amy Pascal-produced film.

The movie certainly won't be the first time Holland has shown off his dance skills.

"I'm quite a good tap dancer," he said while promoting 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' with his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

"It's something I've done for a very, very long time so it's something I'm sure I'll be able to pick up."

Holland first tapped extensively when he played the titular role in the West End production of 'Billy Elliott the Musical' from 2008 to 2010.

"Fred Astaire does have a very particular style," he said.

"'Billy Elliot' was very much a kind of like scuffy boot kind of tap dancer whereas he is very elegant and graceful so I'll probably have to learn how to do that. But it's something I'm gonna practice, something I'm very excited for and I think it will be a fantastic film."

Asked who should play Ginger Rogers, Holland cracked to Variety: "Amy Pascal is going to be my Ginger Rogers."

Holland first revealed the news on December 5 during a 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' event in London.

"The script came in a week ago. I haven't read it yet; they haven't given it to me," he told reporters.

