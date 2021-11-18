Tom Holland, Zendaya speak about 'loving someone' publically

Rumoured couple, actors Tom Holland and Zendaya recently spoke about navigating relationships while in the public eye.

People Magazine obtained the recent interview of the 'Spider Man' actors with GQ for the magazine's Men of the Year issue; where the duo talked about their bond and keeping their personal life private.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland told the outlet.

He added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

Holland gushed about Zendaya and said she has been "instrumental" in his life over the past few years.

Zendaya also added that having others get a glimpse at her personal life is both "confusing and invasive."

"The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own. I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other," the 'Dune' actor explained to the outlet.

Hoping to keep their personal lives private, Holland said that the duo will have a discussion about revealing details of their relationship when the time is right.

"This isn't my story. It's our story. And we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together," he said.

A source previously told People magazine in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved.

Tom Holland even gave her rumoured lady love a sweet shout out by sharing her stunning picture from the London premiere red carpet of 'Dune', on his social media.

On Zendaya's birthday on September 1, Holland shared a cute picture with his 'Spider Man' co-star from their vanity van and wrote, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx."

In July, the 'Spider-Man' co-stars were seen packing on lips inside a car, although the pair has stayed tight-lipped about their romance.

( With inputs from ANI )

