Trailer of Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom to release tomorrow

The trailer of Bell Bottom will be released on August 3. The team of Bell Bottom including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta are flying down to Delhi to launch the trailer at a theatre in the Capital. The event will also mark the reopening of theatres in Delhi. Bell Bottom will be released in 3D in theatres on August 19.Akshay took to his Instagram handle to announce that they will be dropping the trailer tomorrow.

Sharing a new poster Akki wrote, ''Sharp memory, national level chess player, gaana sikhata hai, Hindi, English, German bol leta hai! Baaki bataayenge trailer ke saath. #BellBottom trailer out tomorrow evening!Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, 'Bell Bottom' also features Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The upcoming film, which is being touted as a spy thriller, is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set in the 80s. It is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm back then. The actor will be seen in the role of a RAW agent in the film. Written by Aseem Arora and Parveez Shaikh, Bell Bottom is the first film to start and finish shooting during the COVID-19 pandemic.



