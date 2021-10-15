Trailer of 'One Mic Stand Season 2' leaves fans in splits

It's sure a fun ride when celebrities from different walks of life come together under one roof and entertain the audience with their comedy acts, and it seems like the new season of 'One Mic Stand' has all such elements.

On Friday, the makers of 'One Mic Stand Season 2' unveiled the show's official trailer, in which we get a glimpse of filmmaker Karan Johar, actor and entrepreneur Sunny Leone, rapper Raftaar, journalist Faye D'souza and author Chetan Bhagat attempting stand-up comedy for the first time ever.

The trailer begins with Karan getting ready for his act. He says he has never had stage anxiety but is afraid that he will crack a joke and no one would laugh. He soon gets on the stage and talks about how he once asked his mom to advise him on which areas of his face need fillers. His mother's response made everyone's laugh. Karan claimed his mother said, "Your face is fine, what about your film scripts, they need fillers."

The trailer then showcased a few excerpts of Chetan Bhagat, Sunny Leone and Faye D'souza's comedy acts.

Reacting to the trailer, an Instagram user commented, " Hahahah. This is too funny."

Another one wrote, "Can't wait to watch this show."

Comedian Sapan Verma will be seen hosting the show.

Talking more about the upcoming season, Sapan said, "The overwhelming response from the audience for Season 1 motivated us to make the upcoming season bigger and better. Season 2 brings together a diverse range of talented celebrities who will try their hand at comedy for the first time."

He added, "You've seen them excel as leaders of their own industries before, but you will get to see a completely different side of them on the show. In this season as well, we've got some of the biggest and most experienced comedians from the country mentoring them for their debut. "

'One Mic Stand Season 2' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 22.

