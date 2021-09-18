Trolled for damp wall in his house, Hrithik has spent crores on his luxurious house

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently was trolled by his fans after they spotted a patch of damp wall in his latest picture on social media. On Wednesday, Hrithik shared a photograph from his breakfast date with his mother Pinky Roshan. The "War" actor's camera focus was on his mother while he was taking a mirror selfie.



The house of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is just as luxurious. Hrithik lives in the Prime Beach building in the Juhu area of ​​Mumbai. Hrithik is currently being trolled because of his house. He captioned the image: "On a lazy breakfast date with my mum... It's a good morning...Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug."However, it was the wall that caught everyone's attention.A fan wrote: "Gaur se dekhiye Hrithik Roshan ke ghar me silan (Look closely, there's a damp wall in Hrithik Roshan's house)."To which, Hrithik replied: "Filhaal ghar bhi rent par hai. Apna ghar le raha hu bahut jald (Right now I am living in a rented apartment. I am buying my own house soon)".He added: "Aur seelan nahi hoga toh seelan ko theek karne ka mazaa kaise aayega bhai? (If there is no dampness, how will we enjoy the process of fixing it?)".



But did you know? Hrithik has spent crores of rupees for this house. The 38,000-square-foot flat is said to be worth Rs 97.5 crore. The specialty of his house is its flat sea facing.



From Hrithik's luxurious house, you can see that his life is also luxurious. Hrithik has worked hard to decorate the interior of the house. Hrithik has been shopping for furniture from his sister-in-law's house. Apart from this, Hrithik, who has gone to different countries to enjoy his holidays, can also see items bought from there in his house. There are also some beautiful quotes written on the walls of the house.



Some of these quotes have been written by Hrithik himself. Apart from this, Hrithik is also seen in a photo collage with his children. From dining to pool area, Hrithik has worked hard to decorate every corner of the house and will attract anyone's attention. Surprisingly, when you see this house, words like 'beautiful' and 'amazing' come out of your mouth.

Hrithik is currently prepping for his next "Fighter" which also stars Deepika Padukone.