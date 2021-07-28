Trouble in Amy Jackson's love-life? actress deletes pictures of fiancé George Panayiotou

Amy Jackson has sparked rumours of relationship troubles after she deleted social media images of, and with, fiancé George Panayiotou, including a post announcing the birth of their baby, and another on the occasion of Father's Day. As of now, Amy has not shared any statement regarding her break up with George Panayiotou. But it is anticipated that she has broke up with him and will be back to her professional career in the film industry.

The two were supposed to get married in early 2020 at a destination wedding, but Covid-19 pandemic played a spoilsport in their plans. Amy got engaged to George Panayiotou in May 2019 Zambia and later celebrated it with a lavish party in the UK. “He proposed on a raft in Zambia, with the sun setting, and over a private dinner. It was beautiful,” the actor said in an interview. The couple broke the news of her pregnancy in March. Amy shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.” Amy Jackson, who rose to fame with films like I and 2.0 in the South film industry, was last seen on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2021. She also shared stunning photos of herself from the event.

